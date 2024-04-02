'Cameras have to be on me' - Pep Guardiola sarcastically admits berating Man City players helps him 'sleep with incredible satisfaction' after on-pitch Jack Grealish tirade
Pep Guardiola has sarcastically claimed he "sleeps with satisfaction" after berating Manchester City players in public.
- Guardiola shouted at Grealish after Arsenal draw
- Didn't wait until they were in dressing room
- Went into sarcastic mode when asked about the confrontation