Estevao will not want to take on any defensive duties as his strengths lie in flying forward. Quizzed on whether the 19-year-old’s development could be stunted if he is not used properly, ex-Chelsea star Poyet - speaking courtesy of Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “100 per cent. But that happened as well with Hudson-Odoi, you know? Do you remember when Tuchel tried to play five at the back, but then he went to play wingers as a wing-back? And we know that Hudson-Odoi, no chance. And then he went away. He left because he didn't want to play wing-back. He was a winger.

“And for a moment, I'm happy that didn't happen yet. For a moment, but then I thought the same for Neto. I didn't see him too happy. You know, the other day we saw Reece James calling him over and saying, ‘go back, my friend, you're a wing-back’. And he's probably thinking, ‘I need to play there because if I don't play there, I don't play’. That's the situation.

“But yeah, they need to adapt. And that's going to be something that Xabi now is going to have to think about. Definitely working in attacking ways, 100 per cent.

“I mean, the goals that they have scored are amazing and the chances that they created are spectacular. Definitely as well, he's not working in defence. Too many goals conceded in two games. So that's the balance. During the time you win, 4-3, everybody's happy. After you start losing 3-2, they say, ‘oh, they conceded too many goals’. They conceded three as well! So we'll see.”