Cagliari, cruciate ligament rupture for Idrissi: the statement

The following is the statement from Cagliari: "Following the injury sustained during the match, Riyad Idrissi underwent diagnostic tests and instrumental examinations at the CDS – Casa della Salute facility in Cagliari, which revealed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo further tests and specialist examinations in the coming days."

Idrissi has made 26 appearances between Serie A and Coppa Italia this season, scoring two goals, providing one assist and playing 950 minutes.