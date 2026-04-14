Goal.com
Live
Ole BookIMAGO / HMB-Media
Jonas Rütten

Translated by

BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund are reportedly close to securing a major transfer coup involving a megatalent

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
K. Eichhorn
Y. Couto

BVB have reportedly sounded out a move for super-talent Kennet Eichhorn. Nevertheless, the club could still face a hefty financial hit over another player this summer. The latest news and rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund.

More news and articles about BVB:

  • No free transfer coup? BVB likely to miss out on top player
  • Matthäus voices an explosive suspicion regarding Schlotterbeck: “I know who pushed through the clause.”
  • Meanwhile, PSG and Barcelona are monitoring a highly rated BVB talent.
  • Kennet EichhornGetty Images

    BVB, News: Interest confirmed! Dortmund are pursuing the highly sought-after young talent.

    BVB are intensifying their pursuit of Hertha BSC’s highly rated prospect Kennet Eichhorn. As reported by Bild, the Bundesliga club have already opened preliminary talks with the player to express their interest in a potential transfer. Nevertheless, the move is still being discussed internally.

    The club’s faith in its own academy stars, central midfielders Mussa Kaba (17) and Enzo Duarte (17), is strong, yet Dortmund also believes Eichhorn—who can be signed this summer for a release clause of just €10–12 million—will quickly rise in value.

    The 16-year-old burst onto the scene with Hertha’s first team under coach Stefan Leitl, quickly establishing himself as the undisputed starter in the holding midfield role. In early December he made history as the youngest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal competition.

    A serious ankle injury sidelined him for nearly three months around the turn of the year, but he returned in early April and now captains the German U17 side. At BVB he could slot in alongside Felix Nmecha as a combative No. 6 and make an immediate impact if he adapts to the higher pace as smoothly as he did moving from the youth ranks to the 2. Bundesliga.

    However, BVB faces competition: FC Bayern have been linked with the midfielder for months. Last December, Bild reported that Bayern scouts had been “deeply impressed” by his dribbling, vision, composure, dynamism and transition play, noting his “incredible physical maturity”. Sport1 later reported that the Bavarians had pulled out of the race.

    That development is said to have encouraged other suitors. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Manchester City had also entered the race, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are monitoring the situation.

    Eichhorn only signed a long-term deal with Hertha in July 2025, though the club has not revealed the contract’s full length. Nevertheless, the second-division side is reported to be working intensively to extend the agreement again, aiming to activate a release clause that could help them cash in on the growing interest.

    • Advertisement
  • Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, News: "Future uncertain!" A Dortmund star could end up being a massive flop

    BVB could face a costly financial hit this summer, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. The report claims Yan Couto’s future is uncertain despite a contract running until 2029. After another inconsistent season, both player and club are weighing whether to continue their partnership. 

    Although he improved on his disastrous first campaign and raised his playing time by just under 53 per cent, he remains well behind rival Julien Ryerson, looking defensively vulnerable and rarely assertive in attack.

    Should they part ways this summer, BVB faces a hefty transfer loss on the deal. A controversial €20 million buyout clause kicked in after just seven competitive appearances and three starts, meaning Dortmund paid Manchester City a fee that, given his performances, few clubs are now likely to match.

    For several weeks, he has been sidelined under coach Niko Kovac. Couto started only because Ryerson was suspended for the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern (2-3). He put up a brave fight against Luis Diaz on that occasion (rating 3.5), but has since managed only 33 minutes of Bundesliga action.

    He watched the full 90 minutes against HSV and VfB Stuttgart from the bench and missed last weekend’s 0-1 loss due to a muscle injury. In 25 competitive appearances, he has two goals and one assist.

  • BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming matches

    FixtureMatch
    18 April, 3:30 pmTSG Hoffenheim vs. BVB (Bundesliga)
    26 April, 17:30 CETBVB v SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)
    3 May, 17:30Borussia Mönchengladbach v BVB (Bundesliga)

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Bundesliga
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig crest
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
Hertha Berlin crest
Hertha Berlin
BSC