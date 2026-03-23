BVB, News and Rumours: A difficult relationship with his boss? New details emerge regarding Sebastian Kehl’s departure from Borussia Dortmund

New details have emerged regarding the split between Borussia Dortmund and Sebastian Kehl.

According to a report in the Bild newspaper, there were “irreconcilable differences” within BVB’s senior management – triggered primarily by a difficult relationship between Kehl and his direct superior, sporting director Lars Ricken.

The root of the problem can be traced back to spring 2024, when, somewhat surprisingly, Ricken – then still head of the youth academy at the Black and Yellows – took over Hans-Joachim Watzke’s role as sporting director instead of Kehl.

Kehl is said to have had his sights set on the role for quite some time and was consequently disappointed when he came away empty-handed and had to settle for the post of sporting director.

Furthermore, the newspaper reveals that the decision to part ways with Kehl had already been made before Saturday evening’s match against HSV. According to kicker, however, the announcement was delayed until after the match in order to make a cleaner break ahead of the upcoming international break.

Kehl was then informed of the decision during a meeting on Sunday morning at the BVB offices in Dortmund-Brackel, in a conversation lasting around an hour. The club’s official statement refers to a “mutually agreed” parting of ways.

Kehl had been head of BVB’s professional football department for four years since 2018, during which time Dortmund won the 2021 DFB Cup. In the summer of 2022, the former BVB professional took over the role of sporting director, and in 2024 the Black and Yellows reached the Champions League final.