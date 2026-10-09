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BURKINA FASO DIPLOMACY BELGIAN MISSION PREVOT DAY 2AFP
Adhe Makayasa

Burkina Faso facing FIFA ban as President Ibrahim Traore threatens football takeover after 7-0 Argentina humiliation

Burkina Faso
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Argentina
Friendlies

Burkina Faso are staring at a potential worldwide suspension from FIFA after military leader Ibrahim Traore threatened to seize control of the national football federation. The drastic ultimatum follows a disastrous trip to Buenos Aires, where an exhausted squad suffered a humiliating 7-0 friendly defeat against Argentina.

  • Logistical chaos sparks diplomatic fallout

    A crushing seven-goal defeat in Buenos Aires laid bare the severe logistical chaos endured by the Burkina Faso national team delegation ahead of the match. Transit visa issues and circuitous flight routes forced the squad to endure multi-day travel, arriving just hours before kick-off without several foreign-based regulars.

    Sharp scrutiny has now turned directly to the leadership of Colonel-Major Oumarou Sawadogo at the federation, who is deemed to have failed in managing the squad's fundamental requirements.

  • Argentina v Burkina Faso - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Traore promises sweeping federation overhaul

    Transitional president Captain Traore hit out at the management's inability to provide for the national squad's basic needs. As reported by French broadcaster RMC Sport, he stressed the necessity for decisive state action: "It is true that our football is sick, and we will find the remedy. To invest again, we must cure the disease. I believe we have major decisions to make this week so that things can move forward."

  • State intervention risks global isolation

    The government's resolve to overhaul the federation became increasingly evident through the direct warning Traore delivered to the organisation's leadership. He continued: "Last time, I told the federation president, 'Up until now we didn't want to interfere in your affairs, but now we have no choice. We have to do it, whether we get suspended or not. But if we intervene, it will be to get things organised and run properly'."

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    Sanctions loom amid continental uncertainty

    The planned takeover clashes directly with Article 14 of the FIFA Statutes, which strictly outlaws third-party interference. Should the government dissolve the executive committee or establish a parallel leadership, a membership suspension would automatically follow, mirroring precedents set with Kenya and Zimbabwe.

    Such a sanction would exclude the national team from World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, bar domestic clubs from CAF tournaments, and halt the flow of FIFA Forward funding.