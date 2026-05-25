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Bunny Shaw signs! Man City confirm star striker has committed to long-term contract despite Chelsea links
City secure star forward until 2030
Shaw has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract with City, ensuring the most clinical forward in the WSL remains in Manchester for the foreseeable future. The deal will keep the 29-year-old at the club until 2030, potentially taking her service in sky blue to nearly a decade. The announcement was made in spectacular fashion by the player herself on stage during City’s 2025-26 After Party, shortly after she was named the Etihad Player of the Season.
Speaking about her decision to extend, in statements highlighted by the official Manchester City website, Shaw said: "I'm so happy to be at this incredible club for another four years. I’ve always said that Manchester City feels like home – I’ve developed so much as a player and grown so much as a person during my first five years here. Helping the girls win the WSL title is one of the proudest moments of my career, and I’m so excited to see what we can do next season and beyond – although there’s one more huge game to come against Brighton! To the City fans – thank you for always supporting us all. I’m so happy to be on this memorable journey with you all and can’t wait to see what we can achieve in the future."
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Shrugging off Chelsea interest
The news comes as a major blow to rival suitors, most notably Chelsea, who had been heavily linked with a move for the three-time Golden Boot winner. Reports had previously suggested that contract negotiations had reached a standstill, leading many to believe Shaw would depart on a free transfer. However, City have successfully navigated those hurdles to secure their record scorer on fresh terms.
Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor had previously fuelled the fire of these rumours, jokingly asking: "Who wouldn't have her on their personal wishlist?" when questioned about the Jamaican. By securing Shaw's signature for another four years, City Director of Football Therese Sjogran has made a significant statement of intent, proving that the Manchester side can fend off interest from Europe’s elite.
A record-breaking campaign
Shaw’s extension follows what is arguably the greatest individual season in WSL history. She powered City to the league title by finishing as the top scorer for a record third successive season, netting 21 goals in just 22 appearances. In the process, she became the first player in the competition’s history to surpass the 20-goal mark in three separate campaigns, highlighting a level of consistency that has transformed Gareth Taylor’s side into a domestic powerhouse.
Beyond her scoring, the stats paint a picture of a complete forward who is as important defensively as she is in the final third. Shaw led the league in duels won (152) this season and ranked among the highest for ball recoveries. Already the club's all-time leading scorer, the Jamaican currently boasts a staggering 117 goals and 28 assists in 137 appearances for the Blues since her arrival from Bordeaux in 2021.
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Chasing the double
With the WSL title already in the bag and her future secured, Shaw now turns her attention to the FA Cup final against Brighton at Wembley. A win on Sunday would secure a historic domestic double for Manchester City and add yet another trophy to the striker’s glittering cabinet. Director of football Therese Sjogran believes Shaw’s presence remains vital, noting that she has become a real leader in the team as they prepare for a return to Champions League football.
Sjogran added: "It’s a huge statement from City that we’ve secured the services of one of the best centre-forwards in the world, but also from Bunny that she believes we’re the best place for her to succeed. I’d like to thank her for that continued faith in what we’re hoping to achieve." With 26 goals in all competitions so far this term, Shaw will be the heavy favourite to provide the decisive spark at the national stadium this weekend.