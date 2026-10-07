Do ‘bullish’ Man City have ‘a few cards up their sleeve’? Cult hero Paul Dickov talks 115 charges, possible sanctions and ‘bolshy’ stance after ‘sham’ statement

Asked if he expects City to start the 2027-28 campaign as a Premier League outfit, 1999 Division Two promotion-winning hero Dickov - speaking in association with 247Bet - told GOAL: “I'm not dodging the question. I've said this all along since it came out, I think it's a really difficult one to answer.

“I've been hearing a lot on both sides. I've been hearing a lot of ex-players, pundits, talking about it, saying what the punishment should be, what should happen, what shouldn't happen, the severity of it. On the other side, City and the statements that they have made.

“The truth of the matter is, nobody actually knows. We actually don't, and I mean that generally, I don't think anybody knows. I don't think us sitting here, people on the telly, probably the Premier League and Man City don't even know at the minute what's going to happen with the appeal, if they're going to win, if they're not, what the sanctions are going to be, how severe they are, are there going to be any sanctions.

“It's just a really difficult one for me to answer because it's been interesting hearing a lot of people's thoughts on it from my point of view. A lot of people have been very strong in their opinions, which I get.

“But I genuinely think that sometimes you should just maybe wait to see what the outcome is, the eventual outcome, before you can actually hazard a guess at what's going to happen. Because I'm not lying to you, I've not got a clue about what the outcome's going to be.”