'Makes me smile' - Bukayo Saka reads thank-you letters from Nigerian children after Arsenal star helps provide 120 life-changing operations

'Makes me smile' - Bukayo Saka reads thank-you letters from Nigerian children after Arsenal star helps provide 120 life-changing operationsRichard MillsGetty ImagesBukayo SakaArsenalPremier LeagueBukayo Saka says the thank-you letters he got from Nigerian children who received life-changing operations with his help means the world to him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaka supports children's medical charityHelps fund 120-life changing ops in NigeriaForward back in action this weekend