Bukayo Saka insists England are 'on the right track' as Arsenal star reacts to Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Getty ImagesRichard MillsBukayo Saka insists England are 'on the right track' as Arsenal star reacts to Euro 2024 final defeat to SpainBukayo SakaEnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs EnglandBukayo Saka says England are "on the right track" in a heartfelt message to fans following their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.England lose in Euro 2024 final to SpainSaka tastes defeat in Euros againSays Three Lions are on 'right track'