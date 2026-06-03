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Bukayo Saka documentary set for release as Arsenal star tells his story amid incredible Premier League-winning campaign
A peek behind the curtain of Saka's journey
Having played a pivotal role as Arsenal have secured their first Premier League title in 22 years, Saka is preparing to share his remarkable journey with the world. The winger will be the focus of a new documentary titled 'Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now', scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this month.
Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Robert Alexander, the project promises an unguarded look into the immense dedication required to perform at the highest level. Since joining the senior squad in July 2019, Saka has established himself as a modern icon for the club, registering 312 appearances and scoring 81 goals across all competitions.
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Saka opens up on his incredible support system
The heart of the upcoming release revolves around the extensive personal network that has guided Saka through his highest peaks and lowest moments. While he boasts a trophy cabinet, including an FA Cup from 2020 and two English Super Cup triumphs, he has also faced severe adversity.
Following the barrage of online abuse he received after missing a crucial penalty under the Wembley arch at Euro 2020, Gunners legend Henry was among the first to offer his unwavering support.
Reflecting on the project, Saka explained: “This film has given me the chance to tell my story in a way I never have before. People see the goals and the matches, but they don’t see what it takes behind the scenes, and part of that is my support system, the WhatsApp messages from the people who were there long before any of this who have believed in me every step of the way.”
Capturing the bond between Arsenal generations
Alexander spent several days filming the dynamic between the two iconic figures in London, capturing their profound bond. Saka recently concluded an exhausting 49-game campaign, contributing 11 goals and nine assists. Despite the joy of becoming an English champion, the season also brought heartbreak, as Arsenal lost the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.
Shedding light on the creative process, the director said: “For a few days filming together in London we were able to capture conversations of honesty, admiration, and love between Thierry Henry and Bukayo Saka. The superstars showed us that despite the greatest fame and success, we are all fighting for the ultimate goal -happiness. My hope is that this film will remind viewers that just by chasing our own dreams, we inspire others to do the same. The fuel necessary to keep us going is from the people who love us, support us, and believe in us. But the most powerful motivator of all is our younger self- the kid who first discovered the magical feeling and purpose that dreaming gave us.”
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What comes next for the Arsenal star?
Fans will not have to wait long to witness this intimate portrayal, with the documentary releasing on June 5. Looking ahead, Saka, whose current contract expires in June 2030, will aim to bounce back from his European heartbreak. He will now channel his phenomenal domestic momentum into the 2026 World Cup, hoping to secure ultimate glory with England on the grandest stage.