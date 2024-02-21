'Right solution' - Bryan Cristante praises Roma's American owners for sacking Jose Mourinho at 'difficult moment' & drafting in club legend Daniele De Rossi as his replacement
Bryan Cristante hailed AS Roma's owners for showing the door to Jose Mourinho at a "difficult moment" and bringing in club legend Daniele De Rossi.
- Mourinho was sacked by Roma
- Club named De Rossi as his replacement
- Cristante believes that it was the right decision