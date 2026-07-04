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Bruno Guimaraes says Brazil must silence 'cunning' Erling Haaland as midfielder eyes midfield battle with Martin Odegaard in Norway showdown
Haaland's psychological games dismissed
Despite Norway's historical advantage over Brazil – boasting two wins and two draws in their previous encounters – Haaland has publicly labelled the five-time world champions as clear favourites for the knockout tie. Guimaraes, however, was quick to see through the striker's narrative, suggesting it is a tactical move to shift the burden of expectation.
Speaking to Caze TV, Guimaraes said: "He is very cunning in what he says. He takes all the responsibility off them and puts it on us. To be very honest, I don't care much about what people do. Football is decided on the field. Eleven against eleven. It's going to be a great game, hard-fought. They have their qualities too. Tall players, they will try crosses. We have to be smart. He is cunning; he is taking the pressure off them. We have to be prepared."
- AFP
The tactical plan to stop Haaland
Guimaraes emphasised that Brazil have been working hard on the training pitch to neutralise Norway's specific threats, particularly their physicality and aerial prowess. He highlighted that keeping Haaland, who has five goals to his name at the World Cup, isolated from the service of his teammates will be a primary objective for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
"I played against him (Haaland); for me, he's one of the best strikers in the world along with Kane," the midfielder explained. "We have to try to prevent the ball from reaching him. It's marking while attacking, as we say, always someone stuck to him so as not to give him space because we know that with one ball he can decide it; we must not give him that ball tomorrow."
Midfield mastery and the Odegaard duel
Beyond the threat of Haaland, the match presents a mouth-watering individual battle in the centre of the park between Guimaraes and Arsenal captain Odegaard. The Brazilian midfielder, who has covered a staggering 44.4 km across four matches so far, is relishing the chance to test himself against the Gunners' star.
"I hope I can get the upper hand," Guimaraes admitted when asked about the Odegaard matchup. "The game is collective, but these individual duels are important. We have to be on a good day. Everything can be decided in a few moments. They are a team that, with a set piece or a foul, can decide it. I want to continue making history here. I think it will be an interesting game, and may the best team win, and may the best be us."
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Redemption and historical motivation
For Guimaraes, the World Cup represents a chance at redemption after a frustrating experience in Qatar four years ago. Now playing in his second World Cup at the age of 28, the midfielder offered an honest assessment of his previous tournament. "In 2022, I didn't rise to the occasion," he admitted, having featured in just two of Brazil's five matches at that tournament, managing only 67 minutes after coming on as a substitute.
The midfielder also noted that Brazil's failure to ever beat Norway provides extra fuel for the squad, despite the small number of meetings between the two sides. "It's more motivation for us, right? To break the negative mark... We know it's been a long time since the teams faced each other; a lot has happened. It's a motivation. We want to make our own history and write our names in the history of Brazil. We have an opportunity tomorrow for that," he added.
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