Wait for the announcement! Bruno Guimaraes' £75m Arsenal move delayed despite midfielder training with Mikel Arteta's squad

Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating the official confirmation of Guimaraes as their newest marquee signing, but the club has encountered a late hurdle in finalizing the deal. Although a £75 million fee was agreed with Newcastle United earlier this week, the official announcement has been delayed due to 'bureaucratic issues'.

According to The Sun, citing reports from Diario AS, the Premier League champions successfully negotiated a deal that will see the North Londoners pay the full £75m amount across a 24-month period without the inclusion of performance-related add-ons. The reports state that the hold-up is strictly procedural, with Arsenal officials remaining hopeful that these creases can be ironed out quickly.