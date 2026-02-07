Bruno saw the future! Man Utd star Fernandes claims he knew Michael Carrick would be a 'great' manager after interim spell as Red Devils make it four wins in a row against Tottenham

United have won four games in a row in the Premier League for the first time in two years while they now have more points after 25 matches this season than they earned over the entirety of the last campaign. Fernandes, however, urged his players not to get carried away.

"When we win games the confidence goes higher and higher," Fernandes told Match of the Day. "It is very important for us to maintain the focus and not overdo it now. This is very good and very nice but we need to keep going. If you don't win the next one and the next one you will get back into the same place where you don't feel comfortable, you lose confidence and struggle to believe in everything you have been doing until now.

"But, we have been doing very well until now to do everything that Michael and the staff have been asking of us and we have been very brave taking responsibility in some moments in the game to go and play and do whatever you need to do to win the game. The main focus is the next game, it's four wins in a row, this one is nice, but we need to make it five now."

United can extend their winning streak to five matches when they visit struggling West Ham on Tuesday.