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Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Marcus Rashford made life easy for Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd’s assist king assesses his most productive partnerships
Chasing Premier League history
The United captain is on the verge of eclipsing the single-season assist record of 20 held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. After a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, Fernandes has produced an astonishing 19 assists in his last 24 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 109 minutes. His 70th career assist on Monday night further cemented his status as the division's leading creator since his debut in early 2020.
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Adapting to elite movement
Reflecting on his most successful partnerships at Old Trafford during a detailed interview with Opta Analyst, the 31-year-old highlighted how the intelligent movement of Ronaldo and Rashford simplified his role as a provider.
Discussing the specific runs made by his team-mates that dictate his passing choice, he said: “When you look at the top players in that list, Rashy [Marcus Rashford] is someone who likes the ball in behind and into the pockets. Normally, I would find him more into the space. Cristiano [Ronaldo] makes small diagonals behind the defenders, so I would always play in behind the defenders.
"When you play a little bit deeper and you have guys in front of you between the lines, it’s just about getting that ball through in the best way possible to give them a chance of shooting or eventually serving the other 10 or striker at that time.”
Transitioning from scorer to creator
Under the guidance of Michael Carrick, Fernandes has seen his role shift from a primary goal threat to a technical mastermind with the freedom to roam into the right half-spaces. The midfielder explained that this evolution is partly due to opponents adapting to his game, as well as the specific tactical instructions provided by his manager.
He noted: “It’s about space. Over the years, teams know you better, so they don’t want to allow you as much space as they probably would have allowed me when I first came to the club because they didn’t know me as much. I float a lot in that zone there now with Michael. He doesn’t want me to just be stuck in the middle, so often asks me to find that pocket [of space].”
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Final push for the record
United’s recent recruitment of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Sesko has provided Fernandes with the perfect profiles to maintain his creative surge as the season reaches its climax. With four games remaining, the skipper is well-placed to break the all-time record, particularly given the high-volume running of Mbeumo and Sesko behind opposition lines. These upcoming fixtures represent a critical test for a United side that has finally found its clinical edge under Carrick's management, starting with a massive home clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3.