Man Utd make clear 'under any circumstances' decision about Bruno Fernandes' future

Man Utd have moved to banish any lingering uncertainty surrounding Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford. As per The Sun, the club's leadership has taken the step of stressing to the 31-year-old midfielder that they do not want him to leave under any circumstances during the upcoming transfer window.

This firm stance marks a significant shift in rhetoric from earlier periods of the season. United were previously understood to be prepared to sell Fernandes to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the face of an £80 million offer. However, the club captain was ultimately convinced to stay by former head coach Ruben Amorim, and the board has now aligned with the vision of keeping their talismanic leader.