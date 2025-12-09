Bruno Fernandes told why joining Lamine Yamal at Barcelona would be wrong as Man Utd captain sees 2026 transfer speculated on

With questions being asked of Fernandes’ future, and Casemiro seemingly ready to leave Old Trafford in 2026, Mendes - who represented Portsmouth and Tottenham in his playing days - added on who United could look to draft into their midfield engine room: “Joao Palhinha is the typical Premier League number six, that defensive midfielder who just sweeps up everything in front of the defenders. If you have a team that has a lot of possession, he's a little bit out of his game, from my point of view.

“The players around him will shine more than him because, as you said, he just wins the ball, passes it away, tackles the ball, passes it. He's fantastic at doing that role. He was fantastic at Fulham.

“In Bayern Munich, when you have 70% or 60% of ball possession most of the games, and you don't need to do that kind of job, because normally teams play counter-attack or don't have that type of possession against you, his strength is a little bit forgotten.

“He has more of the ball and he needs to be more involved in the game, and to be fair, it's not his main strength. So probably that's why he struggled at Bayern and at Spurs at the moment. I like what I saw in some games this year from him, but it's different from Fulham.

“Palhinha at Man Utd? Well, why not? But to be fair, I think Manuel Ugarte is more or less the same type of player as Palhinha. Palhinha is an option if they want to replace him. But why not? We are not sure what is going to happen to Casemiro, so I think it could work.”