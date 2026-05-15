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Why £105m Arsenal superstar Declan Rice left Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes ‘really sad’ with transfer decision
Fernandes admits disappointment over Rice transfer
United captain Fernandes has revealed he hoped to see Rice join the club before the midfielder completed a £105 million ($140m) move from West Ham United to Arsenal in 2023. United have long searched for a dominant defensive midfielder, and Fernandes believed Rice could have solved that problem at Old Trafford. Instead, the England international opted for a switch to north London, where he has quickly become a key figure under Mikel Arteta.
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Fernandes explains why Rice would have been ideal for United
Rice's arrival has played a huge role in Arsenal's improved form, with the midfielder emerging as one of the most influential players in the Premier League. Speaking about the transfer saga, Fernandes admitted he was disappointed to see Rice choose Arsenal over Manchester United.
"I’ve always said, Rice was a player to play for Man United, I was really sad when he chose to go Arsenal," Fernandes said on JoelBeyaTV. "I always thought he would be a perfect fit for our club."
'It's very special'
Despite his sadness over missed recruitment opportunities, Fernandes has enjoyed a sensational individual campaign. The United captain recently beat Rice to the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award after a record-breaking season. The 31-year-old has registered 19 league assists this term, placing him within touching distance of the all-time single-season record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
"Obviously it’s always nice to see a lot of people have voted for you and I know this is a massive award in the UK and for me it’s very special to do it," Fernandes said of his award win. He added: "It also comes from people who follow football from all around the UK, people who work in the background behind the players and it makes it very special. Of course, you like to see good things out there about you - you don’t like it as much when it’s not so good - but it’s part of the job.
"Obviously when these moments come, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be here on behalf of the people who voted for me and also the ones who didn’t vote for me and who made other choices. We know, as I’ve said before, it’s a collective job what we do but when individually you get recognised for what you’ve done during the season it feels very special."
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Arsenal close in on potential silverware
With the season approaching its crucial stage, Rice remains a key figure in Arsenal's quest for silverware. The midfielder is expected to play a crucial role when Arteta's side face Burnley in their quest for the Premier League title. The Gunners will also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final later this month. Meanwhile, Fernandes has led the Red Devils to Champions League qualification next season and is now preparing for their clash with Nottingham Forest.