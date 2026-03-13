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Khaled Mahmoud

Brother and sister staying put! Lauren James signs new Chelsea contract hours after sibling Reece put pen to paper

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost by Lauren James extending her stay until 2030, hours after her brother and men's team captain Reece signed a new long-term deal until 2032. This historic double commitment ensures the James siblings remain central to the club’s ambitions, marking a monumental day for the Blues' present and future success.

  • A historic double commitment at Stamford Bridge

    For Lauren, staying at the club where she trained as a youngster was an easy decision. Speaking on her renewal, she said: "I’m really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. It’s been my club since I was young, so I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can’t wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success and win more trophies with this amazing club."

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    From academy prospect to global superstar

    Lauren’s journey is one of remarkable growth, having trained in the Chelsea academy from Under-10 to Under-14 level before returning to west London from Manchester United in 2021. Since then, she has transformed into one of the most dominant forces in the women's game. With 105 appearances and 31 goals, she has been instrumental in securing four consecutive Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups, and a League Cup triumph. Chelsea Women's CEO Aki Mandhar highlighted her importance, stating: "We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue and we’re looking forward to the next chapter of her journey."

  • Individual brilliance and international acclaim

    The 2023-24 campaign was a defining season for the talented forward, as she netted 16 goals in 23 starts, including a first-ever hat-trick against Liverpool. Her individual accolades reflect this excellence; she has been named PFA Young Player of the Year, voted into the FIFPRO Women’s World XI twice, and finished 13th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or vote. Her influence extends to the international stage, where she played a pivotal role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, most notably scoring a stunning double against the Netherlands during the group stage to help the Lionesses on their way to defending the title.

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  • Chelsea FC v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Leading the charge in a new era

    Despite facing injury challenges, Lauren has remained the creative heartbeat of the squad under manager Sonia Bompastor. She recently surpassed the 100-appearance milestone during a crucial League Cup semi-final against Manchester City, proving her resilience and big-game temperament. As Chelsea enter a new phase of domestic and European pursuit, having both Lauren and Reece secured on long-term deals cements the James name as a cornerstone of the club’s identity. The Blues' faithful can now look forward to many more years of brilliance from their homegrown icons.

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