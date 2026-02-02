Harry Kane had another good week on a personal level, scoring against PSV and Hamburg in the Champions League and Bundesliga, respectively, but there were more signs that Bayern are struggling as a collective. Vincent Kompany's side could only beat PSV 2-1, and they had to settle for a disappointing 2-2 draw away at Hamburg, which further opened up the Bundesliga title race after their shock defeat to Augsburg last week.
Bayern looked like they would storm to a second successive domestic crown after winning 16 of their first 18 games, but are now only six points clear at the summit, and seem to have lost some fluidity in recent matches. Kane produced a smart turn and finish to score against Hamburg, and Luis Diaz notched a fine goal of his own, but Bayern did not create as much as they would have liked, and Hamburg made them pay on the break.
Referee Harm Osmers drew the ire of several Bayern stars, though, including Kane, for awarding Hamburg a first half-penalty and waving away several of the visitors' own spot-kick claims. Kane is alleged to have branded the official "the worst I've ever met in football", while Josip Stanisic termed Osmers' performance as "catastrophic". Kompany, meanwhile, expressed his belief that "clear situations were made complicated" when speaking to the media after the game.
Kane, who brought up his 36th goal of the season at the Volksparkstadion, was more measured after the heat of battle had died down, as he said: "It was a tough game against a good team - especially at home, with the fans and the atmosphere. The first half was difficult, it was probably 50-50. Nevertheless, we had our moments where we could have done better in the final third."
He added on Bayern's stuttering title defence: "The season is still long, there's no reason to get nervous. We just have to prepare well."
Those were the words of a true leader who will continue to demand the highest standards from himself and his team-mates, but Bayern must get their swagger back quickly, starting with a must-win home game against high-flying Hoffeinheim next Sunday.