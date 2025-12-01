Brits Abroad: Harry Kane gives up Bayern Munich spotlight to Luis Diaz as Trent Alexander-Arnold flatters to deceive in a Real Madrid shirt once again

November was a very mixed month for Napoli. The Serie A title holders opened with successive goalless draws against Como and Eintracht Frankfurt before losing 2-0 at Bologna, after which Antonio Conte sparked talk he may resign by declaring, "I don’t want to accompany a dead man".
But Napoli have since come out fighting for their manager. A 3-1 win over Atalanta got them back on track domestically before they put Qarabag to the sword in the Champions League, which perfectly set up a meeting with Serie A leaders Roma on Sunday.
As expected, it was a tight game at Stadio Olimpico with so much at stake. In the end, Napoli edged it courtesy of a superb goal from David Neres, who ran almost the entire length of the field to finish off a rapid counter-attack after good work from Rasmus Hojlund.
Usually, it's Scott McTominay who inspires Napoli in the biggest games, but the Scotland international didn't get the time or space to make a decisive impact in Rome. That is partly due to the fact he is being asked to play in a more withdrawn role as Conte deals with a mini-injury crisis and a change in formation.
"Some said that McTominay is being sacrificed in this system, but in my view that is his role too, he is a box-to-box midfielder," the Italian coach said after the 1-0 win, which took Napoli back to second in the table, behind AC Milan on goal difference. "We couldn’t do anything else, as only [Eljif] Elmas is an alternative, and that’s not even his role. These lads are proving their enthusiasm, hunger and determination every day, it is what allowed us to win the Scudetto last season, something incredible."
Indeed, McTominay's hunger shone through with his work off the ball. He posted four clearances and seven ball recoveries across the 90 minutes to help ensure Napoli kept Roma at bay. The former Manchester United midfielder always finds a way to lead by example, and Napoli will be there-or-thereabouts in the final title reckoning once again as long as he stays fit.