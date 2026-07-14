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Adhe Makayasa

Record-breaking Seagulls! Brighton complete £46m deal for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic

Transfers
L. Vuskovic
Brighton & Hove Albion
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have smashed their transfer record to complete the sensational signing of defender Luka Vuskovic from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The 19-year-old Croatia international has penned a long-term contract at the Amex Stadium after the Seagulls successfully negotiated a deal that could eventually rise to £50m.

  • Brighton secure record signing

    Brighton have shattered their transfer record by securing Croatia defender Vuskovic from Tottenham on a five-year deal that includes an optional 12-month extension. The Seagulls successfully finalised the £46m transfer despite seeing two initial offers for the 19-year-old rejected last month, with the final package potentially reaching £50m through performance-related add-ons.

    The teenage centre-back looks primed for an immediate first-team role, carrying impressive momentum after making his World Cup debut against England in the group stages last month.



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  • Hurzeler(C)Getty Images

    Hurzeler demands patient approach

    Head coach Fabian Hurzeler welcomed the defender's arrival after the club tracked his progress extensively. The German tactician outlined his long-term plans for the teenager while simultaneously urging everyone to remain patient during the young centre-back's transition period.

    Hurzeler offered a comprehensive assessment regarding the youngster's integration into the Seagulls' squad. On the club's official website, he said: "Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment.

    "There's been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though."

  • Strengthening Brighton's defense

    Brighton's aggressive move in the transfer market serves to plug the defensive void left by Jan Paul van Hecke, who moved in the opposite direction to Spurs for £52m. Vuskovic arrives with a burgeoning reputation as a prolific modern defender, having netted six goals in 30 appearances during a loan spell with Hamburg last season. His stellar Bundesliga displays earned him the Rookie of the Season award alongside a spot in the Team of the Year.

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  • Luka Vuskovic HSVgetty

    Debut test looms large

    Vuskovic must now quickly adapt to Hurzeler's tactical blueprints during the remainder of a pre-season training schedule. The former Hajduk Split academy graduate will be expected to immediately anchor the backline against the Premier League's elite attackers. A true baptism of fire awaits the teenager, with Brighton scheduled to host Aston Villa in their top-flight curtain-raiser on Sunday, August 23.

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