Brescia go bankrupt: 114-year-old Italian club - once home to Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola & Mario Balotelli - loses right to compete in professional leagues after failing to honour €3m debt

Storied Italian club Brescia have been banned from the country's professional leagues after failing to honour a €3 million debt.

  • Brescia goes bankrupt under ex-Leeds owner
  • Set to be demoted to the fourth tier
  • Could be dissolved if no investment is undertaken
