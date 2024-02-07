Brentford condemn ‘vile' racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney as Premier League club demand more from social media platforms following repeat offences

Soham Mukherjee
Ivan Toney Brentford 2023-24Getty
Ivan ToneyBrentfordPremier League

Brentford have condemned the "vile' racist abuse aimed at Ivan Toney and demanded more preventative measures from social media platforms.

  • Toney received online abuse on Instagram
  • Brentford want Meta to take strict action
  • Labelled online safety policies "underwhelming"

