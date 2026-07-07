AFP
'The pain is great' - Carlo Ancelotti vows to continue as Brazil boss despite bitterly disappointing World Cup exit
Selecao's collapse in New Jersey
Brazil's dreams of clinching a sixth world title were ended tragically in the round of 16 after being undone by an Erling Haaland brace for Norway. Bruno Guimaraes' missed first-half penalty and poor finishing from the attack compounded the Selecao’s woes during a frustrating night in New Jersey. This heartbreaking defeat marks the five-time world champions' worst performance at a major international tournament since a group-stage exit 60 years ago.
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Ancelotti affirms full commitment
Despite mounting public pressure following Brazil's early elimination, the 67-year-old manager immediately took to social media to quieten speculation over his future and assert his determination to stay. Ancelotti stated on X: "Today the pain is great. But the trust in what we are building does not change. We will continue working for our National Team. Always together. Always Brazil!"
This stance was fully backed by national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano, who called for calm to maintain the squad's stability. He said: "It is now up to us to emphasise the need for a cycle that proceeds normally, with a little more calmness; continuing our work with the coach through the 2030 World Cup while making the necessary adjustments. May we have at least a minimum of tranquillity to move forward and prepare for the next World Cup.
"Obviously, we're still picking up the pieces. Everyone is very sad, frustrated, and disappointed - the players, the staff and the coaching staff. On the other hand, we can't dismiss the time we spent together. Specifically those 38 days during which the players, all of us, and you all had the opportunity to witness their level of commitment and professionalism - from the first day to the last."
Federation looks to future
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) opted not to dwell on the disappointment experienced in the United States, keeping faith in Ancelotti’s contract through to 2030 and framing their painful exit as a crucial stepping stone for the future.
In a message posted on X, the CBF stated: "The story of the Brazilian National Team is one of great achievements, but also of moments that strengthen our journey. Today we bid farewell to the World Cup, certain that we will return even stronger. Thank you, Brazilian fans."
- AFP
Demanding international cycle awaits
This defeat extends the Selecao's miserable run, having now suffered seven consecutive World Cup knockout losses against European opposition. The coaching staff now face a heavy task to overhaul the team's competitive mentality ahead of the resumption of an intense international qualifying cycle. Ancelotti is tasked with fully integrating young talents like Endrick as quickly as possible to end the longest trophy drought in modern Brazilian football history.
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