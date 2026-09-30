Raphinha to miss Brazil clash with India as Barcelona star suffers fresh injury setback

Prior to his withdrawal, Raphinha converted a penalty that ended an international goal drought spanning more than 500 days. Barcelona's concerns remain elevated, however, after the Brazilian missed over 150 days following four separate right thigh injuries last season, including an enforced exit against Haiti at the World Cup.

Preserving his fitness is now a major priority for the Catalan giants following his blistering start of 12 domestic league goals and a Champions League brace against Feyenoord.