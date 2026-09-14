Brazil's newest star? PSV captain Mauro Junior left speechless after shock Selecao call-up following Eredivisie dominance

A commanding 4-1 victory over Sparta capped a memorable week for the left-back following his first senior international call-up. Speaking to ESPN Nederland after the final whistle, he insisted his immediate focus remains firmly on club duties before turning his attention to the international stage.

On the honour of representing his country, he said: "I am overjoyed and consider it a huge honour to be selected for the Brazilian national team. But first, I want to win the final game before the international break. After that, I can focus entirely on Brazil."

He added: "It came as a complete surprise. I didn't expect to get called up. I felt proud of myself, but also proud of the team. They helped make this possible for me."