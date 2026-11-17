L. Perri - 6/10

Acted primarily as an extra passing option behind the high defensive line to keep possession moving cleanly. He didn't have a single save to make all evening as Singapore sent their few headers well off target.

Vanderson - 7/10

Pushed high up the right touchline to stretch Singapore's back five, giving Estevao plenty of room to cut inside. His aggressive positioning pinned the hosts back, even if his own shooting from distance was wayward.

J. Jesus - 7/10

Stationed at right-centre-back alongside Gabriel, he stepped out sharply into midfield to cut off passes before Singapore could counter. He read the game well until making way for Arthur Dias in the 71st minute.

Gabriel - 8/10

Dominated aerially at left-centre-back and comfortably dealt with Singapore's rare balls into the box. He nearly scored with a 58th-minute header from a corner just before being rested on the hour mark.

D. Santos - 7/10

Held the width on the left flank and whipped in dangerous early crosses that forced Singapore's defence to drop deep. That constant wide threat opened up the inside-left channel for Vinicius to run riot.