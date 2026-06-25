Goal.com
Live

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Brazil GFXGetty/ GOAL
Krishan Davis

Brazil player ratings vs Scotland: Vinicius Jr makes 'em pay! Selecao superstar pushes self-destructive Tartan Army to World Cup brink as Neymar returns

Player ratings
Brazil
Scotland
World Cup
FEATURES
Scotland vs Brazil
International
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior's brace pushed Scotland to the brink of a World Cup exit as Brazil ruthlessly capitalised on their errors in Miami on Wednesday. While the Selecao wrapped up top spot in Group C, the 3-0 defeat means the Scots are unlikely to be one of the best third-placed finishers in their bid to reach the last 32.

The first half was a story of three Scotland mistakes - one that they got away with, and two that were brutally punished. Just seven minutes had elapsed when Scott McKenna's clearance was charged down and the ball fell to Vini Jr, who kept his composure to round Angus Gunn and roll it into an empty net.

The Real Madrid star was at it again 15 minutes later, nicking the ball off the sleeping Jack Hendry and sliding a finish between the goalkeeper's legs, but the goal was ruled out for a foul after the VAR spotted a trip by the attacker, albeit the contact was minimal.

However, Vinicius would get his second before the break. Not long after Matheus Cunha had had an effort cleared off the line, Scotland twice failed to clear properly and Bruno Guimaraes' deep cross was nodded in by Brazil's star winger in first-half stoppage time.

Vini Jr should have had a hat-trick just six minutes into the second period, but he couldn't get the ball out of his feet after being played through on goal. Brazil, though, didn't have to wait long to get their third, with Cunha sweeping home on the hour mark following some very neat work from Guimaraes in the box.

That briefly sparked the Scots into life, as Alisson was forced to palm away a free-kick and then get down low to keep out Scott McTominay's header in quick succession. At the other end, Vinicius would spurn a couple of chances to wrap up his hat-trick, but his job was already done.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Miami...

  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (7/10):

    Merely a spectator for long periods. Made two big second-half saves in quick succession.

    Danilo (6/10):

    Not tested enough by John McGinn. Booked for a poor challenge in the second half and lucky not to be sent off.

    Marquinhos (6/10):

    Given an easy night by Scotland's blunt frontline. Passed well enough.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Made a big early intervention. Dominated in his duels and completed plenty of passes.

    Douglas Santos (6/10):

    Given a stern test by the tricky Ben Gannon-Doak, but supported the attack well.

    • Advertisement
  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (8/10):

    His pinpoint deep cross made Vini Jr's job simple for the second. Wonderful composure to assist Cunha, too.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Made one huge challenge in his own box. Played a role in the third with a fine through ball.

    Lucas Paqueta (7/10):

    Put in a real shift defensively. Should have had an assist for a Vinicius hat-trick.

  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan (7/10):

    Quick thinking to shut down McKenna for an unorthodox assist. Looked a threat every time he had the ball.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Burst into life late in the first half and was unlucky not to score. Got his goal with a simple finish later on.

    Vinicius Junior (8/10):

    Kept his cool to round the 'keeper when gifted an early chance. Initially denied a second by VAR, he buried his header. Really should have had a hat-trick.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH49-SCO-BRAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Fabinho (5/10):

    Booked for a cynical trip.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Didn't see a whole lot of the ball after his introduction on the left.

    Neymar (5/10):

    Given a huge reception on his return to the pitch, but looked off the pace in truth. Blasted one shot on target.

    Alex Sandro (N/A):

    Thrown on to help see out the game.

    Endrick (N/A):

    Thrown on too late to make a real impact, with the game won.

    Carlo Ancelotti (7/10):

    Exactly the kind of night he would have hoped for, albeit Scotland made it simple for his side. Group won, job done.