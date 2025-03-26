Brazil player ratings vs Argentina: Nightmare for Selecao as Lionel Scaloni's side put four past them in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying battering

The Selecao were thumped into the ground of the Estadio Mas Monumental by the reigning World Champions

It was an evening to forget for the Selecao. Dorival Junior's side were outplayed, outcoached and outclassed by Lionel Scaloni's Argentina as La Albiceleste defeated Brazil 4-1 in front of their home fans Tuesday night. In a meeting of two historic rivals and heavyweights of South America, the best of Brazil did not show, as the hosts ran riot throughout the evening.

Just four minutes into the clash, Julian Alvarez found the back of the net before Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez doubled their lead in the 12th minute. Midway through the first half, Brazil were handed their lifeline, when Matheus Cunha scored from a very tidy angle to bring them within one goal.

However, a third for the hosts arrived nine minutes later, with Alexis Mac Allister making it 3-1 before the halftime break.Dorival made three changes during the interval, bringing on the likes of Leo Ortiz, Endrick and Joao Gomes, but none of the changes proved to be effective.

Argentina added their fourth, and the dagger, through an exquisite strike from Giuliano Simeone in the 71st minute. The Atletico Madrid forward scored from a near impossible angle close to the touchline, leaving Bento powerless in net as the effort hit the roof of the net.

With results from CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying now in stone through the March international break, Brazil sit fourth in the South American standings on 21 points through 14 matches played - with their Thursday win over Colombia proving to be a crucial result.

However, their tango with the reigning World Champions was not one to remember on the road to 2026.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from the Estadio Mas Monumental...