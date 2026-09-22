Brazil moves to protect next generation as CBF cuts foreign player allowance across top flights

Alongside restricting overseas personnel, the CBF will require every club to reserve at least 25 places out of their 50-player squad registrations exclusively for under-23 talent by 2030. This regulatory overhaul received overwhelming backing from all 40 professional clubs and regional state federations, passing with just two dissenting votes.

The governing body insists that this gradual adjustment preserves competitive standards without compromising sustainable grassroots development. Outlining the strategic rationale behind the revised framework, CBF executive director Helder Melillo insisted, as quoted by Marca: "The measure we are now proposing still maintains a substantial number of foreign players."