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Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti slams Italy's talent factory as Roberto Mancini sparks Azzurri rebuild with 30-man youth revolution
Scathing assessment of Italian production
The state of Italian football has come under intense scrutiny recently, with one of the game’s greatest ever coaches delivering a blunt verdict on why the nation has struggled on the global stage. Ancelotti recently offered a bleak diagnosis of the current climate, stating that the country has not been able to produce a good generation of high-level players, highlighting a significant void in top-tier Italian talent at the peninsula's biggest clubs.
Ancelotti's criticism was specifically aimed at the lack of elite offensive options being developed within the domestic system. "I think that Italy hasn't been able, in recent years, to produce a good generation of top-level players. So much so that now, for example, in the top Italian clubs like Milan, Inter, and Juventus, there isn't a single quality Italian striker," Ancelotti told CNN Esportes.
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Ancelotti sees hope in the youth ranks
Despite his harsh criticism of the senior generation, Ancelotti remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of the Italian game. He noted that the performance of the younger age groups provides a glimmer of hope that the cycle of failure might soon be broken. The success of Italy's U17 and U20 teams in European competitions serves as the foundation for this optimism.
"I think Italy has to be in the next World Cup. I believe the new generation of players, now under-20 and under-17, is competing very well in Europe. I think the new generation will be better in Italy and that Italy can be in the next World Cup," he said.
Mancini’s 30-man revolution and youth integration
In what appears to be a direct response to the need for fresh blood, Italy coach Roberto Mancini is set to name an expansive squad of at least 30 players for the upcoming international break. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager has been scouting extensively across the continent to identify new faces. Among the most exciting inclusions are AC Milan's teen sensation Alphadjo Cisse and Nicolo Tresoldi, the latter of whom has recently committed his international future to Italy despite previously representing Germany at the Under-21 level.
The decision to expand the squad size is partially due to a grueling schedule that will see the Azzurri play four Nations League matches in a two-week span. Mancini is clearly prioritising a "look and see" approach, giving several uncapped players the opportunity to integrate into the senior setup.
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A defining Nations League window for the Azzurri
Despite the current challenges, there is a sense of optimism regarding the long-term future of the national team. Italy’s path forward begins with a difficult home clash against Belgium on September 25, followed by a trip to face Turkey on September 28. The schedule does not get any easier, as they travel to take on France on October 2 before closing out the window by hosting Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey side on October 5. This intense run of games will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Mancini’s new-look squad and will provide a clear indication of whether these young talents are ready to fill the void identified by Ancelotti.
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