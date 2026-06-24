One year out from Brazil 2027: Is the host nation ready for the Women's World Cup, are the USWNT favorites and can Spain or England spoil the party?

One year from now, the FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil, marking the first time the women's tournament has ever been staged in South America.

Eight cities and some of the continent's most iconic stadiums, including Arena Castelão in Fortaleza and Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, will welcome 32 nations between June 24 and July 25.

With one year to go, many of the tournament's biggest questions remain unanswered.

Hosts Brazil have already secured their place, joined by Australia, China PR, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, the Philippines, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, and Germany. Elsewhere, European powers Spain, France, and Denmark have also booked their spots. But while the field is beginning to take shape, much of Africa, North America, and Europe still has work to do in upcoming competition windows.

The next major qualification stretch arrives later this year. Europe's playoffs will run from October through early December, while Africa's places will be decided at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which begins July 25. Concacaf's qualifying tournament follows in November, meaning many of the world's biggest teams, including the U.S. women's national team, still have work to do before their place in Brazil is secured.

Then there is the bigger question: Is Brazil truly ready to host a Women's World Cup?

The country boasts world-class infrastructure and legendary football heritage, but FIFA and local organizers still face the challenge of delivering a tournament that leaves a lasting legacy for the women's game. There is also the question of where women's football sits within Brazil's sporting identity. This is the home of Marta and one of the richest football cultures in the world, but the women's game has long existed in the shadow of the men's national obsession.

Questions around scheduling, travel, fan experience, tournament favorites, and potential dark horses will soon take over the conversation. And after the men's tournament this summer, there will be lessons to absorb, too. The road to Brazil 2027 is already underway - and these are the five stories that will define it.