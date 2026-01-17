Brazil aim to defend Kings World Cup Nations title against unbeaten Chile in 2026 Allianz Parque final

Saturday’s Kings World Cup Nations 2026 final at Allianz Parque will determine whether Brazil can defend the crown they won in the tournament’s inaugural edition or if Chile can complete an unbeaten run and lift the trophy for the first time.

Played in front of a sold-out crowd of 40,000, the championship match is framed as the centerpiece of a full-night event, with pre-final action, music and on-field entertainment building toward the trophy ceremony under the lights in São Paulo.