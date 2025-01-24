Bournemouth wages: Who is the best paid player at the Cherries and everything you need to know about Bournemouth's salary bill

How much does every Cherries player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Bournemouth have been an absolute treat to watch in the Premier League this season. The Cherries have made staggering progress since their return to the top flight in the 2022-23 season.

Along with the players, the club’s management deserves credit for their impressive work behind the scenes, particularly in handling transfers and managing the team. They have brought in talents such as Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Milos Kerkez, Evanilson, and Dean Huijsen for relatively modest fees in the past few years, demonstrating the astuteness of those in charge of recruitment at Dean Court. These savvy acquisitions have helped strengthen the squad without breaking the bank.

So, who is the highest earner at Bournemouth this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis