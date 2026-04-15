Goal.com
Live
Arsenal v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi on Man Utd's new four-man summer transfer wishlist

Transfers
Manchester United
E. Kroupi
Bournemouth
Premier League

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi as a primary target in a new four-man summer transfer wishlist. The 19-year-old forward is catching the eye of the Old Trafford hierarchy following a superb debut campaign in the Premier League, alongside Cherries team-mate Marcos Senesi and two burgeoning European wonderkids.

  • Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Red Devils' raid

    According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keeping a close watch on the Vitality Stadium as a significant squad overhaul looms on the south coast. United are positioning themselves to exploit the uncertainty surrounding Andoni Iraola's departure by targeting both Kroupi and his team-mate, Senesi. The French starlet is high on the agenda after scoring in both of the league meetings against United this term, while the Argentine defender represents a shrewd free-agent opportunity.

    • Advertisement

  • Champions League priority

    Interim boss Michael Carrick is making no secret of the fact that the club's financial muscle in the upcoming window is directly linked to their final league position. United are currently sitting in the third Champions League qualifying spot with only six games left to play.

    Discussing how their eventual ranking dictates the summer budget, Carrick says: "The Champions League just brings so many positive things. It's where we want to be. It has ramifications for so many different things – players staying, players coming in, financially all sorts of different things.

    "There's obviously work that's going into planning for the summer, there has to be. If you finish in certain places in the league, financially, it makes a lot of difference. But there's certainly work going on in terms of what can be done in trying to move forward in improving the squad and making the best of what we've got."

  • Jeremy Monga Leicester 2023-24Getty

    Youth recruitment drive

    Beyond the established Bournemouth duo, United are said to be expanding their search to include 16-year-old prospects Jeremy Monga of Leicester City and Hertha Berlin’s Kennet Eichhorn. Monga is currently attracting attention for his displays as a winger, while Eichhorn is earning plaudits as a composed defensive midfielder in Germany. These potential acquisitions align with United's long-term strategy of securing elite European talent before they reach their peak market value.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Premier League competition

    Amassing as many points as possible from their final fixtures is essential for United to trigger the necessary funding for these high-profile acquisitions. Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring Kroupi, while Tottenham are considering a move for Senesi. Given Kroupi's long-term deal, which runs until 2030, a substantial financial commitment is required to see off rival interest.

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN