Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Mathis Albert makes USMNT history as youngest-ever goalscorer in 4-2 Chile thriller to surpass Christian Pulisic's recor

The USMNT witnessed the dawn of a new era in St. Louis as Albert became the youngest player to ever score for the senior side. During a thrilling 4-2 victory over Chile, the Dortmund winger found the net in stoppage time to seal the result. At just 17 years and 131 days old, he officially moved past Pulisic, who had held the record since scoring against Bolivia in 2016 at the age of 17 years and 253 days. The milestone goal arrived when Albert reacted quickest to a loose ball, firing a shot that rattled off the crossbar and over the line to spark wild celebrations at Energizer Park.

This record-breaking moment is the latest chapter in a meteoric rise for the South Carolina native. Having already made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund earlier this year, Albert is quickly proving that he can handle the pressure of the international stage. Reflecting on the integration of his younger talents, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: "They're teenagers, but they are mature enough to compete. To play with 16, 17, 18, 19 year-olds, can be good, or can be trendy... but the important thing is, when we call these kids, we are sure that they are going to perform. It's only a matter of time."