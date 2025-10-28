Borussia Dortmund ready to pounce on two 17-year-olds making waves in South America

Dortmund’s well-known strategy of nurturing young talents could soon bring two new faces from South America to Signal Iduna Park. According to Sky Sport, the club has been actively monitoring Kaua Prates and Juan Cruz Meza, two 17-year-old standouts who have impressed scouts with their technical and tactical maturity.

Prates, a left-back from Cruzeiro, has already broken into the first team of the Brazilian Serie A side, accumulating close to 500 minutes across nine appearances. Meza, meanwhile, is an attacking midfielder at River Plate’s reserve side, earning attention for his versatility and creativity. Dortmund scouts have reportedly conducted several live scouting visits, reflecting the club’s serious interest in both prospects.

The Bundesliga side’s recruitment team has a strong record in identifying global youth talent, previously unearthing players like Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and, more recently, Julien Duranville. Now, with the South American market producing another wave of gifted teenagers, Dortmund appear ready to act swiftly before rivals move in.