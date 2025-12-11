Borussia Dortmund outcast set for January transfer after brutal 'others are better' verdict from coach Niko Kovac

When pressed on why Duranville continues to be omitted from matchday squads despite recovering from his latest muscle injury, Croatian coach Kovac offered a response that left little room for interpretation. Kovac did not hide behind fitness concerns or tactical jargon. Instead, he pointed to the sheer weight of competition at a club of Dortmund's stature.

"We are at BVB and there are really good players at BVB," Kovac stated when asked about his absence for last weekend's game against Hoffenheim. "He is too, but the others are better."

Kovac's verdict highlights the immense challenge the player faces in trying to dislodge the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier, who have established themselves as Kovac's preferred options in the wide areas.

The report highlights that Duranville’s time at Dortmund has been severely hampered by recurring setbacks. Since his move from Anderlecht, the winger has been plagued by muscle injuries that have stunted his development. A move back to Anderlecht in January has been considered, though Werder Bremen have been identified as a possible destination.

