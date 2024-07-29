Pascal-Gross(C)Getty Images
Jamie Spencer

Borussia Dortmund on verge of signing Man City & Brighton players in double swoop for Champions League runners-up

Borussia DortmundBundesligaPascal GrossYan CoutoManchester CityBrightonPremier LeagueTransfers

Borussia Dortmind are expected to sign Yan Couto from Manchester City and Pascal Gross from Brighton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dortmund to sign two Premier League players
  • Gross deal with Brighton progressing
  • Talks continue over Man City's Couto
Article continues below