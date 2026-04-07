AFP
Borussia Dortmund prepared for Nico Schlotterbeck exit as Bundesliga side target recently-crowned AFCON winner as replacement
Dortmund identify Boudlal as a top target
The hierarchy at Signal Iduna Park is refusing to be caught off guard by a potential exodus in the heart of their defence. According to reports from Sky, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, the 19-year-old sensation currently plying his trade at Rennes. The youngster has emerged as a high-priority target for sporting director Ole Book as the club plans for a new era at the back.
Ait Boudlal is a player with his stock on the rise, having recently been crowned an Africa Cup of Nations winner following a unique set of circumstances involving Morocco and a legal ruling after the tournament. He was a part of the squad but was an unused substitute throughout, having made just one brief appearance for the senior team so far. Under contract in France until 2028, the defender is viewed as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1, and Dortmund are eager to beat other European heavyweights to his signature before his valuation skyrockets further.
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Schlotterbeck uncertainty forcing BVB's hand
The primary catalyst for this transfer activity is the mounting uncertainty surrounding Schlotterbeck. The German international has been a mainstay in the Dortmund XI, but drawn-out contract negotiations have left the club’s leadership in a difficult position.
The lack of a breakthrough in talks has reportedly frustrated sections of the fanbase, who are growing tired of the ongoing public saga regarding the defender's long-term commitment.
With Schlotterbeck’s future far from guaranteed, BVB must act decisively to avoid a crisis in personnel. While the club would prefer to retain a player of his calibre, the reality of modern football dictates that a contingency plan must be ready. If Schlotterbeck decides to seek a new challenge away from Dortmund, the pressure on the recruitment department to deliver a high-quality replacement will be immense.
Defensive overhaul necessary
The need for a player like Ait Boudlal is further intensified by the expected departure of Sule. The former Bayern Munich man is anticipated to move on during the summer window, leaving a massive void in experience and physicality within the squad.
This double blow - losing both Sule and potentially Schlotterbeck - means that director Book may need to sign multiple centre-backs to maintain stability. While Ait Boudlal is the name currently gaining the most traction, he isn't the only defender on Dortmund’s radar. The club continues to monitor several high-profile options across Europe. Names such as Marcos Senesi and Joane Gadou have been frequently mentioned in recent months as the BVB scouts cast a wide net to ensure they have adequate cover for next season.
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Offensive reinforcements and strategic shifts
Dortmund’s summer rebuild is not strictly limited to the defensive line. The club is also reportedly looking to refresh its attacking options, with a specific focus on returning to a system that utilises classic, chalk-on-the-boots wingers. The current squad is thought to be lacking the necessary profile to execute this tactical vision, prompting interest in youngsters like Diego Moreira from Strasbourg. Moreira, who is contracted until 2029, is said to be looking for the next step in his career and fits the profile of the dynamic wide man BVB desire.