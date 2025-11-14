Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus 'simply a very good fit' for LA Galaxy as agent confirms contract extension talks

Reus is in advanced discussions to extend his contract with MLS side LA Galaxy. His current deal runs until the end of 2026, but talks are underway to add another year, taking his commitment to the club until the end of 2027, according to Sport Bild.

Dirk Hebel, Reus' long-time advisor for over two decades, confirmed the positive nature of the negotiations. Hebel said: "We are in very good talks with Galaxy. Marco Reus and LA – it's simply a very good fit. Both sides want to continue and expand the successful cooperation."

Reus, 36, joined LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS season following his departure from Borussia Dortmund, where he spent over a decade. He quickly made an impact, helping the West Coast club win the MLS championship in his inaugural year. In his 39 appearances for the club so far, he has scored nine goals across all competitions. This includes five goals and eight assists in 21 MLS appearances during the 2025 season.