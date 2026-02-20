Getty Images Sport
'I'm doing my homework!' - Borussia Dortmund chief hints at contract talks amid Man Utd & Chelsea interest in 'incredibly important' star
Dortmund move to protect star midfielder
Dortmund are preparing to enter formal contract negotiations with Nmecha to ward off growing interest from the Premier League. The 25-year-old has become a key part of BVB's game, and recently shone as they secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off tie. His ability to dictate play and create numerical advantages has made him indispensable to the German giants.
The club's hierarchy is determined to act before the summer transfer window opens, aware that Nmecha's stock is rising rapidly across Europe. After joining from Wolfsburg in 2023 for €30 million, the midfielder has silenced his initial critics by becoming an irreplaceable figure in the team, making 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Dortmund now view him as a long-term pillar of their project, rather than simply a sell-on asset.
"I was very impressed with him because he's always able to resolve game situations," the Dortmund sporting director told Sky Sport. "He creates new spaces and generates numerical advantages. Felix is
making a huge impact right now and is an incredibly important player."
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League giants circle the former Man City graduate
Nmecha’s background as a Manchester City academy product makes him an incredibly attractive prospect for English clubs due to his "homegrown" status. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham have all reportedly placed the German international on their shortlists. Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder, who fits the tactical profile of several top-tier Premier League managers.
While Nmecha is currently under contract until 2028, his current salary of approximately €5m per year does not reflect his status as a key protagonist. Dortmund are keen to avoid a protracted transfer saga, similar to their ongoing negotiations with defender Nico Schlotterbeck. By offering an extension in the near future, BVB hope to either retain him long-term or significantly increase his market value ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
"Teams like Manchester United, City, Tottenham and Chelsea have had him on their wish lists for a long time," explained transfer expert Patrick Berger on the Sky Sport Auffe Süd podcast. "He also fits in at Arsenal. I am sure that something will come up soon and I am very excited to see how BVB deals with it."
Kehl and pundits weigh in on Nmecha’s value
When pressed by Sky Sport on whether the club was ready to sit down with Nmecha to discuss a new deal, Kehl was confident. "Do not worry, I am doing my homework," the sporting director stated, signaling that the administrative work for an extension is already underway behind the scenes.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann believes Nmecha possesses a physical and technical profile that is becoming increasingly rare in the modern game. "Nmecha has a contract until 2028. Depending on how the World Cup goes, I could imagine that they will sit down with him and see if he wants to stay in Dortmund longer," Hamann wrote in his column.
Hamann further emphasized that Nmecha’s trajectory makes him a wanted man regardless of his current contract length. "There aren't many guys like him in Europe; there is a big market for such players. Dortmund need to ensure they are the ones in control of his future."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to Bundesliga and international honors
With the "homework" ongoing in the front office, Nmecha will remain focused on maintaining his "performance explosion" on the pitch. If he can maintain, or even improve, his current form, he will undoubtedly earn a place in Julian Nagelsmann's German national team for the 2026 World Cup.
Next up, Nmecha will be looking to make an immediate impact when Dortmund face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Advertisement