Borussia Dortmund 'discussing' bringing Jadon Sancho back for third spell as potential replacement for Arsenal-linked star
Brandt exit triggers search for successor
The Brandt era at Dortmund is officially coming to an end. After seven years of creative service in North Rhine-Westphalia, the 29-year-old has decided to seek a new challenge abroad rather than renew his expiring contract. The German international has been learning Spanish, fuelling rumors of a move to Barcelona, while Arsenal also remain long-term admirers, per Sky Germany.
Dortmund’s hierarchy is now tasked with filling the massive void left by their talisman. While Brandt's consistency was occasionally debated, his technical output is undeniable. To mitigate the loss, the club is prioritizing a versatile offensive player capable of operating centrally or on the flanks and who can provide leadership while the club’s teenage prospects continue their development.
Ricken confirms the split
The news of Brandt’s departure was made public following Dortmund’s recent 2-1 victory over Koln. Speaking directly to the media, BVB Sporting CEO Lars Ricken provided an honest assessment of the contract situation to end any lingering speculation.
"There were open discussions and we agreed that his expiring contract would not be renewed. He played a few hundred games for Borussia Dortmund. We can only be grateful to him. He played for us for seven years. He will turn 30 in a few weeks. We will reorient ourselves. This can also be an opportunity for both sides. We part ways with a great deal of appreciation," Ricken said.
Sancho return gains internal momentum
With Brandt's departure on a free transfer, Sancho has emerged as a prime candidate for a return to Dortmund. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, the 25-year-old is not expected to be offered a new contract at Man Utd, so he will become a free agent this summer. His availability on a free, coupled with his willingness to accept a pay cut, makes him a financially attractive option for BVB management, according to Sky Sports. However, the same report also mentions that there are still doubts within the backroom team, given head coach Niko Kovac's emphasis on defensive discipline and hard work.
Looking ahead to a crucial summer
Dortmund's recent form has been inconsistent, with two wins, two losses, and a draw across all competitions. They were eliminated from the Champions League play-off round after a shocking 4-1 loss to Atalanta in the second leg and trail Bayern Munich by 11 points in the Bundesliga title race.
The focus remains on acquiring experienced stars who can bridge the gap. Whether Sancho is the right man will be decided in the coming weeks as BVB prepares for a crucial summer transfer window.
