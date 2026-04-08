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Borussia Dortmund director cites Jude Bellingham to prove German giants are willing to spend big on 'perfect' signing
The Bellingham blueprint for future transfers
While Dortmund are often viewed as a "sell-to-buy" club, managing director Ricken pointed to the signing of Bellingham as evidence that the board will break their own rules for a special player. "We have in the past two years spent a lot of money on player purchases. If we think in such spheres, a sale is necessary," Ricken told Bild. "One thing I would like to emphasise: if you find an exceptional player who fits the profile perfectly, then such a transfer has rarely been rejected by the management, even if it was slightly over the budget."
To illustrate his point, Ricken revisited the move that brought the England star to Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham City. "We have the example ourselves: Jude Bellingham. BVB signed him as a 16-year-old in the middle of the Corona pandemic. From the second division. For not a little money [€30 million]. But the idea was there, the arguments were there and the conviction too. That's why BVB did it back then. And the same applies now. For top players who fit us perfectly, we would certainly also find creative solutions."
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From Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
In 2020, Dortmund secured the then-17-year-old from Birmingham for an initial fee of £25 million, making him the most expensive teenager in football history at the time. The Bundesliga giants splashed out to sign him despite Bellingham having spent just one season in senior football, playing 41 Championship games for Birmingham. The transition was so significant that Birmingham City controversially retired his No. 22 shirt, a gesture that was eventually vindicated as Bellingham developed into a world-class midfielder over his three years in Germany before his record-breaking move to Real Madrid.
The midfielder and his family enjoyed such strong bonds to Dortmund that his younger brother, Jobe, opted to sign for the German club last summer from Sunderland. However, the 20-year-old's debut season has not gone so smoothly, as he has started just 14 of the 26 Bundesliga games in which he has featured so far.
Squad overhaul and the search for creativity
With Sebastian Kehl departing and Ole Book arriving as the new sporting director, Dortmund are looking to change their approach. Ricken wants to see more "speed, courage, and aggressiveness" in the market, with the likes of Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule leaving in the summer.
"The creativity and scoring points of Julian Brandt will have to be absorbed; we were aware of that in our decision. Of course, we are looking for an attacking player who brings quality, can help us immediately and does not require a utopian transfer fee. In defence, Niklas Sule is leaving us, and Emre Can is out for longer. In that respect, we are also having thoughts there."
Ricken also gave a ringing endorsement to head coach Niko Kovac, confirming he will lead the team next season. "Yes. Absolutely. Without him we would not be in second place, because firstly he has stabilised the team and secondly he led us into the Champions League last season. Niko fits wonderfully into our club. A group is currently forming with Niko, with Ole, with Carsten [Cramer], with Matthias Sammer, with the scouting and the academy, in which there is full mutual trust. You can feel a new energy, a spirit of optimism, and confidence."
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The Nico Schlotterbeck contract standoff
It's not just recruitment that Dortmund have to worry about, though. The future of key defender Nico Schlotterbeck remains a major talking point. With the German international yet to commit his long-term future to the club, even going so far as to publicly refute reports that a breakthrough in negotiations had occurred, Ricken addressed the ongoing negotiations and the possibility of a summer exit.
"I have now had several conversations with Nico. I find it quite understandable that Nico needs time for himself to reflect on certain things. That's not unusual given the contract situation and a player of his class," Ricken said. He also dismissed the idea of setting a public deadline for the defender, as suggested by some pundits.