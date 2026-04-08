Borussia Dortmund confirm interest in Jadon Sancho homecoming transfer as Man Utd outcast approaches free agency

Dortmund officials have admitted that they are meticulously vetting potential reinforcements for the summer window, with Sancho's name high on the list of targets. While the club is keen on a reunion, reports from Sky Germany suggest that the financial aspects of the deal remain a primary hurdle given the player's current £15m annual earnings.

Discussing the club's transfer strategy and their specific interest in the winger, Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken told SPORT BILD: “We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.”