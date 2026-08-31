Getty
Borussia Dortmund approach Arsenal over loan deal for Ethan Nwaneri as Bundesliga side eye late-window swoop
Dortmund step up pursuit of Nwaneri
Borussia Dortmund have officially made an approach to sign Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri on loan, according to recent reports The Athletic. The German side are working against the clock to secure reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl and his recruitment team identifying the England youth international as a primary target.
The Bundesliga side remain hopeful of signing the 19-year-old, who has yet to see competitive action for the Gunners during the 2026-27 campaign. The urgency behind BVB's move stems from a significant blow to their squad depth. Summer arrival Giannis Konstantelias, who joined from PAOK for €26m, recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.
While Dortmund have also been linked with other targets, including a potential move for surprise replacement Marcel Regula from Zaglebie Lubin, Nwaneri is viewed as a high-calibre option who could slot into the creative void. The London-born midfielder enjoyed a prolific 2024-25 season but has since found himself further down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.
- Getty Images
Arteta addresses Nwaneri's uncertain future
Arteta has previously hinted that Nwaneri might need a move away from the Emirates to continue his development. Arsenal head coach said he wants Nwaneri to remain at the club, but that he "needs to play football", adding that "certain players" may need to leave this summer.
These comments have alerted several clubs, but Dortmund believe their track record of developing young English talent, such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, makes them the ideal destination for the teenager.
The situation represents a crossroads for Nwaneri, who became a household name when he made his debut aged 15 years, five months and 28 days against Brentford in September 2022. He remains the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League match, a record that has stood despite other young talents emerging across the division.
The challenge of breaking through at Arsenal
Nwaneri's most successful period in the Arsenal first team came during the 2024-25 campaign. During that season, he made 37 appearances in all competitions, recording nine goals and two assists. This emergence was partly facilitated by an injury to Bukayo Saka, which left a vacancy on the right wing that Nwaneri filled with impressive maturity.
However, his long-term future is seen in a more central role, and that is where the competition has become most fierce. While his breakthrough came on the right wing, Nwaneri has been predominantly utilised in the centre of midfield since last summer’s pre-season.
- Getty Images Sport
Congested midfield at the Emirates
The arrival of new signings and the form of established stars have created a congested midfield at the Emirates. As a result, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and summer signing Bruno Guimaraes represent potential roadblocks to first-team minutes. Arsenal are wary of stalling the development of a player they consider one of the crown jewels of their Hale End academy, but they also recognise that Nwaneri requires consistent senior minutes to reach his ceiling.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting