Borussia Dortmund ace eyeing January exit just months after joining Bundesliga side from Premier League

Silva’s move from Wolves to Borussia Dortmund was supposed to be the moment his career finally stabilised after four loan spells across Europe. The Bundesliga club paid over €20 million (£17.5m) for the Portugal international and handed him a long-term deal until 2030, signalling belief in his long-term potential. But after an injury flagged up during his medical and a slow integration into Kovac’s plans, the early signs have not been encouraging.

The 23-year-old has managed nine appearances in total but has barely featured meaningfully, with those outings amounting to around 100 minutes across the season. His cameos have often been late substitutions, including a two-minute appearance in a 3-3 draw with Stuttgart that reportedly left him disappointed. Given Wolves’ own struggles up front, it has even been noted that Silva might have played more minutes had he remained in the Premier League.

With ambitions of making Portugal’s World Cup squad next year, Silva has grown increasingly concerned by his lack of opportunities. Sky Germany report that he is already considering a “lightning-fast exit” in January despite only joining Dortmund in late August. No formal discussions with club management have taken place so far, but Silva’s camp are believed to be exploring options as frustration rises.