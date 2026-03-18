BordoCam Lazio v Milan: Leao furious with Pulisic: "He needs to pass it, manager – nobody’s telling him anything"

The footage shows Pulisic failing to play Leao in behind on two occasions. After the second one, the Portuguese player loses his temper, first telling his teammate to get lost and then saying: "Bloody hell, mate. Get it in, bro." Allegri also gets angry on the bench: "Get it in," shouts the Livorno native who, after reviewing the play with his staff, adds, "With that one he’d have scored, oh, it’s already two! But already two!"





Leao takes it very badly and slowly walks off the pitch, also sparking the fury of sporting director Igli Tare in the stands: “Just look at him walking off…” Leao, clearly furious, is joined by Mike Maignan, who tries unsuccessfully to calm him down. The Portuguese player’s reaction is beyond the pale: “He has to pass the ball, coach!” he tells Allegri, who also tries to calm him down. “You’re right! Stay calm!” says the Rossoneri manager. Leao reaches the bench, kicks everything in sight, throws his shin guards and, talking to himself, says: “He always plays on his own and nobody says a word, my goodness… It’s always the same.” Allegri, too, thinks back to those two chances: “If only he’d passed to Rafa…”